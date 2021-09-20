BEAUCEVILLE, QUE. -- More than one person were injured in a lumber yard fire in Beauceville, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, Monday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) receive a 911 call at 7:30 a.m. for an industrial fire on 134th Street in the municipality about an hour south of Quebec City.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were dispatched to the scene, said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre.

Paul Morin, Director of Communications for the City of Beauceville, confirmed that a reception centre was opened so that evacuees could be taken care of by responders.

The number of injured or evacuees is not known at this time.

A nearby school was evacuated after a lumber yard fire broke out in Beauceville, Que. Reports suggest there were several injuries. SOURCE: Sebastien Roy

The municipality's fire and ambulance service could not yet be reached.

Bus driver Sebastien Roy was driving past when he saw the fire and took pictures.

"The high school is closed for the day because it is near the fire," he said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 20, 2021.