Quebec's COVID-19 numbers continue to drop as the Omicron wave recedes. Thursday saw 22 new deaths and an overall decrease of almost 100 hospitalizations.

The province also reported that since Jan. 24, almost 21,000 people over 18 have gotten first doses of the vaccine, as vaccine coverage continues to creep up in all age groups.

First-dose coverage of all Quebecers ages five and up is now at 91 per cent, with almost half the population fully vaccinated with all three shots.

There are just over half a million Quebecers over 18 who are completely unvaccinated.

As for hospitalizations, the most important number in terms of the ability to reopen the economy, the overall number continues to drop steadily.

In the last day there were 120 people newly admitted to hospital with COVID-19, and 213 discharged, creating a net decrease of 93 people. The total current hospitalizations are 1,902.

In the ICU, there's a total of 124 people, with those numbers also continuing to drop slightly day over day. On Wednesday, the decrease was five people.

