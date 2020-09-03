MONTREAL -- Alyssa Cecere has been named interim head coach of McGill University's women's hockey team in the wake of Peter Smith's resignation.

Smith, 67, stepped down after winning four national championships over two decades behind the Martlets bench.

Cecere (pronounced CHETCHER-ray) has been an associate coach to Smith since 2014.

The 32-year-old from Brossard, Que., won three national titles as a Martlets left-winger in 2008, 2009 and 2011. She reached the final in five consecutive seasons with Smith has her coach.

"Martlet hockey has a rich tradition of excellence, on and off the ice, and I have had the privilege to learn and grow as a player and coach here," Cecere said Thursday in a statement from McGill.

"Peter has been instrumental in my development and was a tremendous teacher, mentor and friend."

Cecere was an assistant coach of Quebec's under-18 female team at the 2019 Canadian championship.

"Alyssa is well prepared to take on the head coaching position," Smith said in the statement.

"As a player, she was an inspirational and empathic leader. As a coach, she is a great teacher and a tireless worker with an attention to detail. A passionate student of the game, she checks off all the boxes to be a successful coach at the university level."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.