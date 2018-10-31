Featured Video
Als' Muamba nominated for three CFL awards
Toronto Argonauts quarterback James Franklin (2) is tackled by Montreal Alouettes' Henoc Muamba (10) and John Bowman (7) during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Muamba was nominated for three awards in the first round of balloting for the CFL's individual honours Wednesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 12:37PM EDT
Montreal Alouettes linebacker Henoc Muamba was nominated for three awards in the first round of balloting for the CFL's individual honours Wednesday.
Muamba, 30, was a unanimous selection as Montreal's top player, defensive player and Canadian. He's the only player named for three separate awards in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and the CFL's head coaches.
The six-foot, 230-pound Muamba is fourth overall in defensive tackles (team-high 100) with five sacks, a forced fumble, interception and fumble recovery.
A total of seven players were double nominees: B.C. Lions kicker Ty Long (outstanding player, unanimously as special-teams player); Saskatchewan defensive lineman Willie Jefferson (top player, defensive player); Riders kicker Brett Lauther (unanimous as top Canadian, special-teams player); Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill (top player, unanimous as defensive player); Toronto centre Sean McEwen (top Canadian, lineman); Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward (unanimous as top rookie, special-teams player); and Montreal running back (rookie, special-teams player).
Mike Reilly (CFL-high 5,242 passing yards), the league's outstanding player last season, was Edmonton's nominee for the outstanding player honour. And Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris, the CFL's top Canadian in 2017, was a unanimous pick as the Bombers' nominee.
Ottawa slotback Brad Sinopoli, who has 116 catches -- the most by a Canadian player in a CFL season -- is the Redblacks' nominee as top Canadian.
