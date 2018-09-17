Featured Video
Alouettes Quarterback Johnny Manziel resumes practices with team
Johnny Manziel practices at Percival Molson stadium on Sept. 17, 2108 (Julian McKenzie)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 1:28PM EDT
Quarterback Johnny Manziel was practising with the Montreal Alouettes starting offence Monday.
Antonio Pipkin started Montreal's last four contests, including Friday's 32-14 loss to visiting B.C., where he finished 11-of-22 passing for 95 yards with four interceptions.
Manziel was in uniform Friday night but didn't play.
On Thursday, the former Heisman Trophy winner questioned publicly why he wasn't starting for the Als, saying he'd been healthy and available to play for the previous two weeks.
Manziel suffered a concussion in his second start for Montreal, a 24-17 loss to Ottawa on Aug. 11 and had missed the first three days of practice last week with the flu.
Pipkin had led Montreal to consecutive victories before Friday night's loss.
Latest Montreal News
- Election 2018: What to watch for in the history-making English debate
- Montreal-area cities ban tobacco and cannabis in public parks, green spaces
- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante denounces CAQ immigration plan
- Election 2018: Liberals promise more incentives for electric vehicles
- Park and part of street to be renamed for Daisy Peterson Sweeney