    Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo returns to training after injury

    Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) completes a pass in the first half of a Canadian Football League (CFL) game against the Elks, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press) Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) completes a pass in the first half of a Canadian Football League (CFL) game against the Elks, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
    Quarterback Cody Fajardo was expected to return to practice on Tuesday after the Montreal Alouettes removed him from the six-game injury list.

    Fajardo, MVP of the last Grey Cup Final, has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring late in the first quarter during a 37-18 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on July 11.

    The 32-year-old pivot has completed 77.5 per cent of his passes for 1,636 yards in six games this season. He had 10 touchdowns, but four interceptions.

    In his absence, Caleb Evans got the start against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Percival-Molson Stadium on Thursday. After nine completions on 17 attempts and 91 yards without reaching the end zone, he was replaced by Davis Alexander in the second half.

    The Alouettes, who are at the top of the Canadian Football League standings with a 6-1 record, face the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton on Friday.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 30, 2024.

