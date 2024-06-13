MONTREAL
    • Alleged Montreal porch pirates arrested and charged: police

    The explosion in online shopping has led to porch pirates and stoop surfers swiping holiday packages from unsuspecting residents. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) The explosion in online shopping has led to porch pirates and stoop surfers swiping holiday packages from unsuspecting residents. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
    Montreal police (SPVM) arrested two alleged porch pirates on Tuesday and the two are facing theft charges.

    The SPVM said the two suspects "were in possession of numerous items that they had allegedly stolen from a residential building on Saint-Grégoire Street in Plateau-Mont-Royal."

    The woman, 29, and man, 32, were apprehended as they tried to flee on foot, police said in a news release.

    Police say they were tipped off by a local resident who noticed suspicious behaviour and police found some of the packages in the suspects' possession that "were still in their packaging with the postal label."

    Police returned the packages to their rightful owners.

    The suspects appeared in court and are facing theft and receiving goods under $5,000 charges.

    They were released on conditions.

    Police believe the two suspects were involved in a series of break-ins in the same area and are asking those with information to call 911 or contact the Montreal police info-crime line at 514-393-1133. 

