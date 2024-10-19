A free call-in legal clinic is underway this weekend

The Young Bar of Montreal (YBM) is hosting its 43rd call-in legal clinic, with lawyers and notaries available to provide free legal advice to residents across Quebec.

The initiative aims to improve access to justice for everyone.

“We are delighted to continue our mission, which is close to our hearts: bringing the law closer to citizens, in a context where understanding rights and obligations is essential to daily life,” said YBM President Marie Flambard.

“The high participation rate in each edition demonstrates the need for and importance of this service in Quebec society.”

Whether addressing questions related to housing, employment, family law, immigration, or other legal concerns, about 50 volunteer legal experts will offer clear answers and tailored guidance.

The clinic can be reached at 1-844-799-6232, with lines open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.