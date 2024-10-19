Fearing demolition, Montreal skateboarders rally to protect DIY skatepark from city

Montreal skateboarders are rallying to protect a Do-It-Yourself skatepark known as Project 45 from what the city has said are plans to redevelop the space but skaters fear are plans to demolish what makes it unique.

Skateboarders say they built Project 45 themselves more than a decade ago in the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension on land belonging to the city of Montreal but with the blessing of Le TAZ, a nearby indoor skatepark.

Skateboarder Marie-Pier Hamelin says skaters have recently learned the city plans to demolish the skatepark and rebuild it, but the city has told a different story.

The City of Montreal has not responded to The Canadian Press's requests for comment, but told other media outlets this week that the plan is not to demolish Project 45 but redevelop its infrastructure, which it says has reached the end of its life and does not meet municipal safety standards.

Hamelin launched an online petition to preserve the skatepark in early October and has gathered about 6,000 signatures so far.

She says skateboarders welcome investment from the city to restore and expand the skatepark but want to preserve the unique space cherished by the skater community.

Skaters are gathering at the skatepark this afternoon to show their support for Project 45 and put pressure on the City of Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.