MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Car set on fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson) The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a car was set ablaze early Saturday morning in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

    SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said that a 911 call was received around 1:40 a.m. reporting a vehicle fire on Louisbourg Street near De Tracy Street.

    “There are elements found at the scene that suggest it could be arson,” said Dubuc, adding that the vehicle sustained major damage.

    "Forensic officers were on site to assess the scene, and the vehicle has been towed away to be assessed as well.”

    No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

    The investigation was transferred to the SPVM’s arson unit and remains ongoing.

