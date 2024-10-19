Search and arrest in Sept-Îles in connection with drug trafficking

Provincial police made an arrest and conducted a search in Sept-Îles, on the Côte-Nord, on Friday as part of an investigation into drug trafficking.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a press release on Friday evening that the search was conducted at a residence on des Geais Street, where officers from the Sept-Rivières RCM and investigators from the SQ's Major Crime Investigation Division discovered more than 40 grams of cocaine, three firearms and more than $15,000. A vehicle was also seized.

One man was arrested and could face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons. The 30-year-old suspect appeared at the Sept-Îles courthouse the same day.