MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Search and arrest in Sept-Îles in connection with drug trafficking

    Photo taken on Tuesday August 22, 2023. On Friday, police arrested and searched a man in Sept-Îles, on the North Shore, as part of an investigation into drug trafficking. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi) Photo taken on Tuesday August 22, 2023. On Friday, police arrested and searched a man in Sept-Îles, on the North Shore, as part of an investigation into drug trafficking. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)
    Provincial police made an arrest and conducted a search in Sept-Îles, on the Côte-Nord, on Friday as part of an investigation into drug trafficking.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a press release on Friday evening that the search was conducted at a residence on des Geais Street, where officers from the Sept-Rivières RCM and investigators from the SQ's Major Crime Investigation Division discovered more than 40 grams of cocaine, three firearms and more than $15,000. A vehicle was also seized.

    One man was arrested and could face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons. The 30-year-old suspect appeared at the Sept-Îles courthouse the same day.

