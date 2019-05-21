

CTV Montreal





All Montreal Canadiens home games will now start at 7 p.m.

The team announced Tuesday that they are standardizing the start times at the Bell Centre starting in the 2019-2020 season. Matinee games are the exception.

The club said the decision applies to all preseason games and lines up with the trend in 7 p.m. start times across the NHL.

"A recent study done with our season ticket holders confirmed that it would be advantageous to move up the start time for games by 30 minutes on weeknights, which in turn allows for an earlier return home afterwards,” said executive vice president France Margaret Belanger in a statement. “Also according to the study, this measure will benefit the general public who wish to catch games on television or on the radio with their families."