Airlines claim passenger safety at risk under new passenger rights rules
Aviation companies are making the pitch to Ottawa that stricter rules designed to boost customer compensation and improve service could put passenger safety at risk -- an argument consumer advocates reject as "ridiculous."
The push, made in regulatory submissions and meetings on Parliament Hill, comes on the heels of sweeping reforms to the passenger rights charter announced in April and currently being hashed out by Canada's transport regulator before going into effect next year.
The changes appear to scrap a loophole through which airlines have denied customers compensation for flight delays or cancellations when they were required for safety purposes. The sector wants that exemption restored, and says it doesn't want pilots to feel pressured to choose between flying defective planes and costing their employer money.
"We want our pilots to be entirely free from any financial consideration when they take a safety-related decision," WestJet chief executive Alexis von Hoensbroech said in a video chat from Ottawa this week, where he was meeting with federal ministers on the reforms. The Air Line Pilots Association raised similar concerns in a submission to the Canadian Transportation Agency.
"Regulation should never be punitive for safety decisions," the CEO said.
In the European Union, however, where rules and precedents comparable to the impending passenger rights charter are in place, flight safety remains uncompromised, advocates say.
"Did it make it less safe to fly in Europe? I don't think so," said Sylvie De Bellefeuille, a lawyer with the advocacy group Option consommateurs.
The EU code came into force nearly two decades ago, shored up by court rulings that require compensation even for trip disruptions caused by safety concerns, such as mechanical issues. No major accidents involving EU-registered planes have occurred in commercial aviation since 2015.
"It lays pretty ill in the mouth of the industry to say that if you ... take away that excuse, then we will therefore fly unsafe planes," said John Lawford, executive director of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre.
"I'm surprised that they would have the chutzpah to say that."
Air Passenger Rights advocacy group president Gabor Lukacs called the claim "ridiculous," and NDP transport critic Taylor Bachrach also slammed the argument.
"It's quite alarming that the airlines would suggest that if the government holds them to a higher standard of customer care, there's going to be a risk to passenger safety," Bachrach said in a phone interview from northwestern B.C.
Nonetheless, organizations from Nav Canada to the International Air Transport Association -- as well as Canada's main pilots union -- maintain that safety will be jeopardized unless delays due to malfunctions or mechanical issues are exempted from what the Atlantic Canada Airports Association called "punitive measures."
Proposed changes under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations would not exempt flight disruptions that are caused by "normal ... technical problems" from cash penalties given to customers. However, "airport operational issues" or "hidden manufacturing defects" would be considered beyond the airline's responsibility under the would-be reforms, most of which are still months away from being finalized.
The first phase of the overhaul comes into effect on Saturday, kicking off a more streamlined complaints process that currently creaks under the weight of more than 57,000 complaints.
That backlog has continued to mount despite a slowdown in filings, which can take up to two years for the regulator to process. The new system will be managed by "complaint resolution officers" -- 40 have been hired, with 60 more expected to be trained over the next year, according to the agency.
Among the provisions slated to kick in next year are fees imposed on airlines by the regulator to recover some or all of the cost of handling those complaints. If a passenger files one due to a flight disruption or denial of boarding, the reformed rules put the onus on the airline to prove the move was for reasons outside it's control, such as bad weather.
Airlines make the case that regional routes would be pricier for customers -- or simply cancelled outright -- as slim profit margins would tip into red ink amid higher costs from the greater proportion of complaints and fees.
"That could potentially have an impact on regional connectivity and accessibility for routes that might not be as profitable," said Jeff Morrison, who heads the National Airlines Council, which represents airlines including Air Canada and WestJet. "There's always a trade-off."
The average profit on large carriers amounts to less than $10 per passenger, said WestJet's CEO.
"If we have to compensate the passengers, it's thousands," von Hoensbroech said, noting that WestJet's average one-way ticket price hovers around $200. "You need many, many flights to recover."
Advocates Lawford and Lukacs said the airlines' warnings about routes to smaller or far-flung communities as tantamount to "blackmail," while Bachrach framed the notion of pitting sturdier customer rights against regional flights as a "false choice."
"If you're cutting regional routes, we're going to open the whole country for more competition," Lukacs added, framing the potential scale-back as an opportunity for other airlines.
He suggested subsidies to support regional trips, whose fares have shot up over the past four years even as ticket prices on busier routes fell.
Von Hoensbroech also said accountability for flight disruptions, including the cost burden, must be shared across the industry, not borne by airlines alone -- an argument some advocates are receptive to, given the highly integrated nature global air travel that hinges on players ranging from baggage handlers to security and border agents to air traffic controllers.
The Canadian Transportation Agency is currently working on a draft of the new Air Passenger Protection Regulations, expected to be published this year before the new charter is implemented in 2024.
"The ultimate goal of air passenger protection shouldn't be to get compensation to passengers; it should be to incentivize airlines to treat passengers better," Bachrach said.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Witness to the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge in rapper's death
Las Vegas police have arrested a man in the deadly 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, a long-awaited break in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.
Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh
For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.
Man deliberately drives into a home and crashes into a police station in New Jersey, police say
A New Jersey man deliberately drove his SUV into a home and the offices of a municipal police department last week, authorities announced Friday.
Walking just this much more per day can lower your blood pressure: study
A new study finds walking an additional 3,000 steps per day can significantly reduce high blood pressure in older adults with hypertension.
Missouri high school teacher is put on leave after school officials discover her page on porn site
A Missouri high school teacher says she has been placed on leave after officials discovered that she was performing on a pornography website to supplement her salary.
NBA suspends Canada’s Joshua Primo for 4 games for exposing himself to women
The NBA suspended former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo on Friday for four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.
WATCH Canada likely in 'rounding error recession,' more trouble looming: economist
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the third quarter, saying the country's GDP remains essentially unchanged. One economist says it highlights an ongoing trend of weak performance.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
New York City area under state of emergency after storms flood subways, strand people in cars
A potent rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down parts of the city's subway system, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport.
Toronto
-
One of the last 'hold-out' properties in this midtown Toronto neighbourhood sells $1M over asking
An orphaned burgundy brick house sitting in the shadow of a midtown Toronto tower – one of the area’s last hold-out properties – sold for more than one million over asking this month.
-
Mayor of Pickering responds to councillor's 'modern-day slave' comments
The mayor of Pickering is speaking out against city councillor Lisa Robinson (Ward 1), who recently made headlines for calling herself a “modern-day slave” after having her pay suspended for one month due to bullying allegations.
-
What you need to know about Ontario's minimum wage increase on Sunday
Ontario is bumping up the province’s minimum wage to $16.55 an hour starting Sunday. Here is what you need to know about the increase.
Atlantic
-
'We are sorry': Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador.
-
Students, staff in N.B. work together to recognize Truth and Reconciliation Week
Melanie Doucet is doing her part to make sure her students are well-educated and fully engaged for Truth and Reconciliation Week.
-
N.S. students plant orange flags on the site of former residential school ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day
More than 500 students from four schools joined the Sipekne’katik community to place orange flags in the shape of a heart on the site of the former Shubenacadie Residential School.
London
-
Suspect flees from police after uttering death threats, prompts 'code silver' at University Hospital
It was a tense night for police and hospital workers after a Norfolk County man who fled from police after uttering death threats attended a London, Ont. hospital, prompting a code silver situation.
-
'Your tip could make a difference': Owen Sound police, OPP renew appeal to public for information in restaurateur's homicide
Nearly six weeks after a violent assault claimed the life of a beloved restauranteur in Owen Sound, Ont., police are once again appealing to the public for information that could help crack the case.
-
Outrage in Sarnia, Ont. as alleged senior attacker arrested
Sarnia police have arrested a man after a violent attack nearly three months ago left an 81-year-old senior with 'life-altering injuries.'
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
-
Week-long search for Bracebridge man ends in tragedy
The man at the centre of a massive police search this week in Bracebridge has been found dead.
-
Critical shortage of ER doctors in North Bay
The North Bay Regional Health Centre said Friday that a critical shortage of emergency room doctors means longer wait times for less urgent cases.
Calgary
-
Survey suggests 4 in 10 Albertans will skip COVID-19, flu vaccinations this fall
New survey data is projecting that fewer Albertans will be rolling up their sleeves for immunizations this fall, suggesting that "vaccine fatigue" is stronger than ever in the province.
-
Banff encouraging residents to remove fruit trees after dining grizzly bluff charges people
The Town of Banff is urging residents to remove their fruit trees after reports a grizzly dining on crab apples in residential yards began bluff charging people.
-
Biosand Filter, a life-saving invention from Calgarian David Manz, turns 30
The Biosand Filter is celebrating thirty years of providing clean drinking water to communities in the developing world.
Kitchener
-
'Still so many questions': Arrest in Joshua Tarnue murder case brings mixed emotions for family, friends
The family and friends of Joshua Tarnue are left with questions following new police developments in the murder case.
-
Province reveals bridge designs as part of long-delayed Hwy. 7 expansion
A major development in a local infrastructure project has been unveiled by the province.
-
Ceremonies held at UW to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
The day started with a sunrise ceremony and a polishing ceremony. A feast, a circle dance and a walk around Ring Road are also planned.
Vancouver
-
Housing minister gives outline of new legislation to tackle B.C. housing crisis
Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the province will be tabling more than 12 new pieces of legislation this fall in an attempt to tackle B.C.'s housing crisis.
-
B.C. RCMP officer who shot man after being bear sprayed won’t face criminal charges
An officer who shot a man in the booking area of the Prince George RCMP detachment last year will not face criminal charges, according to B.C.'s police watchdog.
-
Suspect 'possibly missing a tooth' sought after Kamloops break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kamloops are searching for a suspect who may be missing a tooth after an early morning break-in earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Driving 97 km/h over speed limit results in charge for driver: RCMP
An Alberta driver was ticketed for going 97 kilometres over the speed limit, police say.
-
After 40 years, Edmonton's Queen Elizabeth Planetarium reopens
Edmonton's Queen Elizabeth Planetarium is open again after years of restoration work.
-
2 arrested after kidnapping at gunpoint in Lloydminster: police
Two men who were described as "armed and dangerous" by police have been arrested.
Windsor
-
DNA evidence helps in decade-old robbery and assault
The Windsor Police Service has charged a suspect in a decade-old robbery and assault thanks to DNA evidence.
-
Steady flow of Chatham-Kent residents take advantage of free bottled water, to spare them boiling
A boil water advisory has been in place for Tilbury and Wheatley residents since Sept. 13.
-
Do you know him? Police seek man accused of causing $3,000 damage to vehicle
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly caused over $3,000 in damage to a parked vehicle.
Regina
-
Two people critically injured, 2 charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Moose Jaw
Two men have now been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident involving a machete in Moose Jaw, police said.
-
Here are city services in Regina that are open and closed on Truth and Reconciliation Day
There are numerous events set to take place throughout Regina for Truth and Reconciliation Day (TRC), but not all city services will be operating.
-
Former Cowessess First Nation Chief says Sask.'s younger generations making most strides with truth and reconciliation
With Sept. 30 marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation the former Chief of Cowessess First Nation says it’s Saskatchewan’s young people leading the way.
Ottawa
-
Trillium Line launch delayed until spring 2024
Passengers will not be boarding the Trillium Line until the spring of 2024, as construction continues on the new north-south light-rail transit line between Bayview Station and Riverside South.
-
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's minimum wage increase on Oct. 1
The lowest-paid workers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will receive a $1.05 an hour pay bump this weekend.
-
Chamberlain Avenue to reopen to vehicles as wait continues for Percy Street bridge replacement
Champlain Avenue has been closed between Bronson Avenue and Kent Street since early August as part of the preparations for the bridge replacement.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police officer faces assault charges
A Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents.
-
Saskatoon woman slashed twice in confrontation with machete-wielding youth
A Saskatoon woman is recovering after a harrowing incident in front of a city library in September.
-
WATCH
WATCH Canada likely in 'rounding error recession,' more trouble looming: economist
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the third quarter, saying the country's GDP remains essentially unchanged. One economist says it highlights an ongoing trend of weak performance.