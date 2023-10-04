Montreal

    • Airline caterer named in Quebec class action denies exploiting foreign workers

    An international company that prepares in-flight meals for airlines denies that it knowingly employed undocumented workers at its Montreal facilities and used their precarious status to exploit them. A passenger makes his way through Montreal-Trudeau airport in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson An international company that prepares in-flight meals for airlines denies that it knowingly employed undocumented workers at its Montreal facilities and used their precarious status to exploit them. A passenger makes his way through Montreal-Trudeau airport in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    A French airline caterer is denying that it knowingly employed undocumented workers at its Montreal facilities or that it used their precarious status to exploit them.

    Newrest, which prepares in-flight meals for airlines, said in an email that it "scrupulously" respects Canadian and Quebec employment and immigration laws.

    The company is named in an application for a class-action lawsuit that alleges more than 400 people were lured to Canada under false premises by a Montreal-area placement agency.

    The lawsuit claims that the majority of those individuals were enticed to work for Newrest -- even though they didn't have work permits -- and were regularly paid less than minimum wage and subject to other abuses.

    Newrest says it takes the claims seriously and is investigating.

    The company, which has operated in Canada since 2010, says it has never been sanctioned by Canadian authorities.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Rideau Hall reviewing medals granted to Nazi veteran, amid Hill talk about unsealing documents

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News