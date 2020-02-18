MONTREAL -- Air Canada says it is expecting to see a dip in its financial performance in the first fiscal quarter of 2020.

The company is blaming this on the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft fleet, the suspension of flights to China due to COVID-19, as well as planned increases in maintenance and pension costs.

The Montreal-based airline predicts its net profits will be about $200 million lower than in the first quarter of 2019 before taxes, depreciation and amortization.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Air Canada reported earnings of $152 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56, compared to a net loss of $360 million, or diluted loss per share of $1.33, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.