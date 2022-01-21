SPRINGFIELD, MASS. -- The American Hockey League has suspended San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik 30 games for making a "racial gesture" at Tucson Roadrunners left-wing Boko Imama during a game last week.

The league said in a release that Hrabik made the gesture at Imama, who is Black, during Tucson's 4-3 win over San Jose on Jan. 12.

Tuscon is the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

Hrabik, who has already served three games of the suspension, would be eligible to return April 3.

The AHL said in a statement that Hrabik may apply for reinstatement after March 12, based on an evaluation of his progress in the education and training on racism and inclusion administered by the NHL's Player Inclusion Committee.

Imama, born in Montreal to parents who immigrated from Democratic Republic of Congo, has been subjected to racist behaviour in the AHL before. Bakersfield Condors defenceman Brandon Manning using a racial slur in an altercation with Imama during a Jan. 22, 2020 game, when Imama was with the Ontario Reign.

Manning was suspended five games for uttering the slur.

The San Jose Barracuda are the AHL-affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks and Barracuda released a joint statement on the gesture.

"The Barracuda and San Jose Sharks organizations were appalled to learn of this incident," the teams wrote. "We offer our sincerest apologies to Boko, the Roadrunners organization, the AHL, our fans, and the entire hockey community."

Statement from the San Jose Barracuda and San Jose Sharks Organizations pic.twitter.com/0lYaLuDbUl — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) January 21, 2022