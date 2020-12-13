MONTREAL -- Construction on Plaza St-Hubert may have finally come to an end, but its merchants are still bracing for a rough holiday season.

The two-year project involved a new canopy, redone walkways and trees planted so as to not tear the sidewalk. Grame Anthony, co-owner of Lopez, which sells hard-to-find clothing brands, skateboards and art films, said he was pleased by the quality of the work.

“It was very well organized, they hit every single date they were supposed to hit,” he said.

But as good as the work might be, merchants are still contending with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects. Many of the area's stores deal in goods that have since drastic drops in demands during the difficult times, such as wedding dresses and luggage.

“That's unfortunate. There's no gatherings, there are no parties,” said Mike Parenti, executive director of the plaza's board of directors. “They've been suffering and it's really, really tough.”

Parenti said there are fears of what could happen if the government announces tighter lockdown restrictions later this week.

“Until the government comes to its final decision, I think Montrealers should try to support its independent businesses,” he said.

The gloomy mood hasn't hit all the plaza's merchants. Anthony said he's been pleasantly surprised at how business has picked up.

“Now that the construction has finished, we've obviously had a great couple of months,” he said.