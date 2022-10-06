After challenging pandemic period, Lachine Hospital expansion to break ground next week

After years of planning, the Lachine Hospital will start its multi-million dollar expansion next week, enlarging and modernizing the site, which was built in 1913.

“I think anywhere you have new facilities, it's very attractive for recruitment and retention of staff, absolutely,” said Dr Patrick Merrett, who works in family medicine at the hospital.

Attracting staff will be key – during the pandemic, personnel shortages forced the hospital to close its emergency room and ICU. Ambulance services were also limited.

“The hospital is moving forward in a very positive way,” said health-care advocate Dr. Paul Saba, who says the ICU is reopening.

Staff were consulted in the planning of the expansion, which will take shape as a significant expansion to the existing space.

“It's going to be a complex of 18,000 square metres, which will be connected to the existing hospital which is 15000 square metres,” said MUHC Technical Director Pierre-Marc Legris.

“It's quite a big addition that we're going to make.”

The emergency department entrance is shown a the Lachine Hospital in Montreal, Sunday, November 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The new building will have an expanded emergency department, high-tech operating rooms and several private care spaces.

The work will be done in phases to ensure the hospital can continue treating patients during construction.

“We want to make the growing pain as best as possible and as comfortable as possible for everybody so we can continue operating as we build this new hospital wing, which will be so much better,” said Lachine Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic.

The project, called "Dream Big," will break ground next week. The new building should be complete by 2027.