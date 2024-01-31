After CAQ controversies, Elections Quebec may tighten rules around party financing

Élections Québec says it is ready to tighten and clarify the rules around the financing of political parties, The Canadian Press has learned.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government has been in turmoil for several days over its ministers' fundraising methods, with Élections Québec saying the presence of a minister at a fundraising event raises a "risk."

Opposition parties have denounced the CAQ's alleged "solicitation system" or "fundraising scheme," aimed at inviting mayors to meet ministers in exchange for a $100 donation to the party coffers.

The Canadian Press revealed earlier this week that almost half of Quebec's mayors have contributed to the CAQ's fund since the 2021 municipal election.

In an e-mail, Élections Québec expressed concerns about the potential exchange of favours and conflicts of interest, saying it is open to possibly tightening the laws.

"The presence of a minister at a fundraising activity does raise the risk that an exchange taking place within the framework of an activity could result in a decision that appears to constitute an advantage provided in exchange for a contribution," wrote an Élections Québec spokesperson in a message to The Canadian Press.

The Election Act stipulates that no advantage or consideration may be offered to an elector in exchange for a contribution.

Participation in a fundraising activity does not in itself constitute a problem, he adds, but "the question touches on the issue of the integrity of political financing if, following a fundraising activity, a minister were to make a decision that would constitute, in an apparent or real way, an advantage provided in exchange for a contribution."

He continues, "Élections Québec is prepared to work with parliamentarians to clarify the application of the rules on political financing or to update the provisions of the Election Act in this regard."

Two CAQ MNAs, Louis-Charles Thouin and Sylvain Lévesque, are currently under investigation by the Ethics Commissioner of the National Assembly regarding their fundraising activities.

In a message obtained by The Canadian Press, Thouin, the MNA for Rousseau, told the mayors in his riding that he needed to raise "funds for the next election" and offered them a private cocktail party on Feb. 8 with Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault for $100 per admission.

Last week, Radio-Canada revealed that a citizen who wanted Lévesque to look at her file was offered a meeting with Finance Minister Éric Girard in exchange for a $100 contribution to the party fund.

In another message obtained by The Canadian Press, Orford MNA Gilles Bélanger invited elected officials from the Memphrémagog MRC to meet with the transport minister last November in exchange for a $100 contribution to the CAQ.

René-Lévesque MNA Yves Montigny also sent an invitation to a local entrepreneur to meet with Agriculture Minister André Lamontagne in exchange for a $100 contribution, Québec solidaire (QS) revealed on Tuesday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 31, 2024.