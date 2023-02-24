Advisory council will 'keep journalists in the newsroom' at Montreal Gazette: Postmedia

An advisory council has been assembled to help "keep more journalists in the newsroom" at the Montreal Gazette, according to Postmedia's CEO.

In a press release, Andrew MacLeod said consultations with the new 11-person council have already produced "adjustments" to help retain staff.

"Now the work really begins as we look to our supporters to help drive our business towards a stronger future," MacLeod said.

The members are the advisory council are:

David Bensadoun, CEO, ALDO Group

Tiffany Callender, CEO, Federation of African Canadian Economics

Gurveen K Chadha, Business operations lead, Shopify

Joan Fraser, Former Canadian senator and journalist

Jonathan Goldbloom, Partner, Avenue Strategic Communications

Tasha Lackman, Executive director, The Depot Community Food Centre

Eric Maldoff, C.M., Ad. E. Partner, Lapointe Rosenstein Marchand Melançon

Andrew Molson, Chairman, Avenir Global

Angelo Pacitto, Postmedia's regional director of media sales for Montreal

Michael Prupas, Owner, Muse Entertainment

Bert Archer, Editor-in-chief, Montreal Gazette

Nearly a month ago, Postmedia announced it would slash 11 per cent of its 650 editorial staff.

Sources told CTV News the Montreal Gazette would be hit the hardest, with 25 per cent of its staff cut.

The news was met by outcry from devoted readers, including Montreal-area MP Anthony Housefather, who MacLeod says played an "instrumental" role in developing the council.

“It has been wonderful to see outpouring of goodwill however, the city needs to understand we have to lift revenue,” said MacLeod. “The work of the Council will be to continue to deepen the connection of the Montreal Gazette with the city and help to ensure a sustainable and healthy future for journalism serving Montreal and Quebec.”

Montreal business man floated an offer to purchase the paper last week, but MacLeod said he's "not sure if it's the right time" to for local ownership.

The Gazette is Quebec's only English-language daily newspaper.