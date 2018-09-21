

CTV Montreal





While Quebec's official election day is Monday Oct. 1, 2018, advance polls are now open and will remain open until Sept. 27.

On Friday and Saturday voters can go to their returning officer's bureau to cast their ballots and to verify their registration on the list of electors.

On Sunday Sept. 23 and Monday Sept. 24, voters can cast ballots at specific locations in their riding.

From Tuesday Sept. 25 until the 27th, voters can once again vote at the returning officer's bureau.

Advance voting starts at 9 a.m. each day, and stops at 9 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday, 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 2 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 27.

On election day, voting will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The full list of locations in each riding is available on the Elections Quebec website.

What do you need to vote?

To vote, Canadian citizens need to be 18 and over and must have their name on the list of electors at their home address. People can add their name to the electoral list until Sept. 27 at the office of the returning officer in their riding.

Citizens also have to have lived in Quebec since April 1, 2018, and must not be under guardianship or have lost their electoral rights.

Voters must bring proof of their identity to the voting booth, such as a Quebec driver's licence, a health insurance card, a Canadian passport, a certificate of Indian status or a Canadian Armed Forces identification card.

On voting day Oct. 1, employers are required to give all workers four consecutive hours to vote, not including the time allowed for meals, and without any reduction in pay. An employer can adjust a person's schedule to grant them four hours.