New York police seek public's help in search for missing Montreal-area hiker in Adirondacks

Police in New York are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing hiker from the Montreal area who has been missing for several days.

New York State Police say they were notified on Nov. 30 at around 11 p.m. that Leo Dufour, 22, of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., was missing.

The police said there is now a "multi-agency" search ongoing to find him near Upper Works Road in Newcomb, a small town in the heart of the Adirondack Mountain range about 230 kilometres south of Montreal.

Dufour is five feet seven inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair. He was travelling in an unknown direction, police say.

According to photos released by the police on social media, he was wearing a black Arc'teryx coat with black shell pants, a tan winter hat, reflective sunglasses and a black North Face backpack. He was hiking with snowshoes, a headlamp, and a white iPhone XR.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call state police at 518-873-2778.