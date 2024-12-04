Another vehicle set ablaze in Pointe-Claire

A second vehicle was set on fire in Pointe-Claire, on Montreal's West Island, this week.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about a burning vehicle at a home on Pendennis Avenue near Hilary Avenue.

"Firefighters brought the fire under control," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The vehicle is a total loss."

There were no reported injuries.

"The property where the vehicle was parked also sustained significant damage, and there were no injuries," Dubuc said. "Accelerant was found on a vehicle at a nearby driveway."

Investigators are onsite to determine the events leading up to the fire.

Monday, Montreal police was called to another vehicle fire in the driveway of a home on Hastings Avenue near Empress Avenue.

Both files have been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.