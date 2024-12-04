MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Another vehicle set ablaze in Pointe-Claire

    A second vehicle was set on fire in Pointe-Claire on Montreal's West Island. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A second vehicle was set on fire in Pointe-Claire on Montreal's West Island. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Share

    A second vehicle was set on fire in Pointe-Claire, on Montreal's West Island, this week.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about a burning vehicle at a home on Pendennis Avenue near Hilary Avenue.

    "Firefighters brought the fire under control," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The vehicle is a total loss."

    There were no reported injuries.

    "The property where the vehicle was parked also sustained significant damage, and there were no injuries," Dubuc said. "Accelerant was found on a vehicle at a nearby driveway."

    Investigators are onsite to determine the events leading up to the fire.

    Monday, Montreal police was called to another vehicle fire in the driveway of a home on Hastings Avenue near Empress Avenue.

    Both files have been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News