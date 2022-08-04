Additional year of construction -- and traffic disruptions -- for Lafontaine tunnel revamp

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M

A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon