Lafontaine tunnel partially closed due to vehicle fire
The Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel is partially closed Friday evening due to a vehicle on fire.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound tunnel. No one was injured, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).
The transport ministry said on Twitter that five out of six lanes are closed in the tunnel, which has three lanes in each direction and links Montreal to the South Shore.
The incident may cause congestion on Highway 25 and the SQ recommends avoiding the area.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 15, 2022.
