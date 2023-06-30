Actor Marc Messier among 10 Quebecers appointed to Order of Canada

Actor and screenwriter Marc Messier was one of 85 Canadians, including 10 Quebecers, appointed Friday to the Order of Canada, the country's highest civilian honour.

"Me, who has spent my life playing roles in films, TV series and acting in theater, listen, I'm honoured to receive this. It gives me great pleasure," Messier said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

His accomplishments are outlined in a document from the Governor General's office, which says he was awarded "for his remarkable contributions to Quebec's artistic and cultural landscape, on stage and on screen."

Messier, who was made an officer of the Order, said the honour was unexpected.

"Well, my tax return has a problem or something," he said to himself as the call came, spotting the Ottawa area code.

The 75-year-old artist is one of the creators behind Broue, a hugely successful comedy play performed over 3,300 times.

His screen credits include Lance et compte, as Marc Gagnon, and La petite vie, as Réjean. He also starred in the film Les Boys.

The Order of Canada announced a rise in its ranks on Friday: Toronto researcher Alan Bernstein was promoted from officer to companion, the highest position.

Two other Canadians were named companions as well: former Supreme Court Justice Clément Gascon, for his "exceptional contribution" to Canadian law and his relentless fight against prejudice surrounding mental illness, and former United Steelworkers International President Leo Gerard for his "vast and influential action" in defence of workers.

Other Quebecers honoured include entrepreneur Johnny N. Adams, child and youth worker Thomas Fredric Garfat, marine mammal researcher Robert Michaud, lawyer Peter O'Brien, patent specialist Robert E. Mitchell, entrepreneur and philanthropist Evan Price, farmer Gérard Trudeau and ethicist and philosopher Daniel Marc Weinstock.

CALL FOR DIVERSITY

In a press release, Governor General Mary Simon congratulated the recipients but said "work needs to be done" to reflect the full diversity of the population.

"Nominations continue to fall short of representing the excellence achieved by women, Francophones, persons with disabilities, and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. We want to learn more about the contributions from Indigenous peoples, Black and 2SLGTBQIA+ communities, to truly honour the richness of our country," she wrote.

The Order of Canada recognizes the extraordinary contributions of Canadians to their country. It was created in 1967 under the motto Desiderantes meliorem patriam ("they desire a better country.").

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 30, 2023.