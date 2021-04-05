MONTREAL -- Quebec announced on Easter Monday that 1,252 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health says that there are 10,271 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province also added four deaths due to the disease, including one in the past 24 hours, one between March 29 and April 3, one before March 29 and one at an unknown date.

Since March 2020, 10,697 people in the province have died due to the novel coronavirus.

Quebec hospitalizations increased by one in the last 24 hours for a total of 503. ICU numbers fell, with five fewer people receiving intensive care. A total of 123 people are in the ICU.

The province said 22,494 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,552,215.

Health-care professionals in the province analyzed 24,065 samples on April 3.

The new numbers bring the overall total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in Quebec to 317,364.

Of those who tested positive, 296,396 are reported to have recovered, an increase of 943 from Sunday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.