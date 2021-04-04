MONTREAL -- Public health restrictions are getting tighter in parts of Quebec's Chaudiere-Appalaches region.

With COVID-19 case counts rising significantly, the province's Health Ministry announced on Sunday new measures that will come into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday in five of the region's nine municipalities.

The targetted sectors are Beauce-Sartigan, Bellechasse, Les Etchemins, La Nouvelle-Beauce and Robert Cliche.

The City of Levis has been under the more restrictive measures, which will remain in place until at least April 12.

Among the new measures are a tightening of the curfew, which will go into effect from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Primary and secondary schools students will return to online learning and cinemas, theatres, museums, non-essential shops and restaurant dining rooms will be closed.

Restaurants will still be permitted to offer takeout and delivery.

Places of worship will be restricted to a maximum of 25 people.

Stores that are permitted to stay open will not be allowed to sell non-essential products.

Outdoor sports and leisure activities will be permitted, but only with people residing at the same address, or a group of eight people who must socially distance.

The municipalities of Appalaches, L'Islet, Lobiniere and Montmagny will not be affected by the emergency measures.

The Health Ministry called the measures “necessary to minimize unnecessary contact between people.”

The region reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning. As of Thursday, the region's status was downgraded to a red zone. The day before, the regional health authority reported a total of 506 active COVID-19 cases.