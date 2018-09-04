

CTV Montreal





The Quebec election got dirty in a literal way on Monday and Tuesday, as two Liberal candidates strongly condemned the defacement of dozens of their campaign signs.

PLQ candidate for Mercier Gabrielle Collu said more than 100 of her signs were stolen or vandalized. She said the damage was a sign of a lack of respect.



Collu said as a first-time candidate, she wasn't prepared to see so much graffiti, some of which was vulgar.

"When somebody writes that on your face it's an act of intimidation, it's anti-democratic," she said. "I try not to look at them too much. I mean, my team just took them away."

Collu said she intends to file a police report, adding that while she doesn't expect to find the culprit, she said it is a step to helping her feel less intimidated.

"Obviously when people write very vulgar, very mean things on your face.... how would you react?"



In a statement, she added: "Citizens have the right to be respected and to know the options being offered to them," she said in a statement. "By their actions, those responsible displayed cynicism towards the important exercise of general elections."

In the Sherbrooke riding, Luc Fortin filed a complaint with Sherbrooke police over more than 30 broken and defaced signs. Sherbrooke police spokesperson Martin Carrier said replacement signs were put up elsewhere in the riding.

Carrier said posters promoting some of the other candidates had also recently been vandalized, but none had filed a complaint.

Fortin, who currently serves as Premier Philippe Couillard’s minister for families and is also responsible for the Estrie region, published a photo of the damage done to one of his posters on his Facebook page. Fortin said such acts do not advance democratic debate and that vandalism shows it’s easier to attack and image than debate ideas.

Three years ago, the building that housed Fortin’s constituency office was targeted by vandals.



Montreal police confirm there have been 12 complaints filed over vandalized election signs. Anyone caught defacing them could be charged with mischief and face a fine of up to $5000.

- With files from The Canadian Press