About 35K clients still without power after ice storm; Hydro-Quebec finishes repairs

Quebec's hydro utility says it hopes to restore power Monday to nearly all the tens of thousands of customers still without electricity since last week's ice storm.

Roughly 35,000 homes and businesses remained without power across Quebec as of 11 a.m., with the majority in the Montreal, Outaouais, Montérégie, and Laval regions.

Hydro-Québec says power has been restored to over 95 per cent of the more than 1.1 million customers that were impacted after the weight of freezing rain Wednesday split tree trunks and sent branches crashing onto power lines.

The utility says the "quasi totality" of customers should get power back by the end of the day, but it warns there could still be a few more complex cases that could take longer.

Officials are also warning people not to use fuel-burning appliances inside after a number of reports of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Montreal public health said Sunday that 180 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning have been reported at emergency rooms in the city since Wednesday, including more than 50 reported since Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.