A young woman has died after a car crash in Quebec
A driver in her 20s succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital following a road accident Sunday morning in Sainte-Mélanie, in Lanaudière, about an hour northeast of Montreal.
The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 348, near Rang Saint-Albert, about 20 kilometres north of Joliette.
The young woman appears to have lost control of her vehicle in a curve, according to the first information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard said she flipped her car several times before crashing into a tree.
A police officer specializing in collision investigation was dispatched to analyze the scene.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 8, 2022.
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing
Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school sheltering about 90 people in its basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out at the battered Mariupol steel plant as Moscow's forces rushed to seize it ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.
Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors
Search crews with dogs hunted through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital Sunday for survivors of an apparent gas explosion and officials raised the number of known dead to 30.
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Nearly half of Canadian moms reaching their breaking point due to pandemic, survey finds
A new survey has found that more than two years into COVID-19, pandemic-related stressors continue to have a disproportionately negative impact on the mental health and careers of mothers.
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother's Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
She was told to give up her daughter in 1942. They were just reunited in Toronto
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week
A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
Ontario reports 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 207 patients in intensive care.
Gathering set for Wednesday to mark one year since girl vanished from Bathurst, N.B.
It will be one year this Wednesday since 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau vanished in Bathurst, N.B., but even though her disappearance has been ruled a homicide, the community keeps searching.
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
Nova Scotia man facing multiple charges involving firearms
A 23-year-old man is facing several charges involving firearms in connection to an incident of shots being fired at a home in Belliveau's Cove, N.S.
'No, you are not seeing things': Passenger spotted riding on back of truck
Ontario Provincial Police West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
24-hour construction to begin Monday as part of Downtown Loop project
Starting Monday, 24-hour-a-day work will begin at an existing construction site in London, Ont. for the Downtown Loop project, where underground work will upgrade pipes and sewers.
North Bay students learn on film and TV sets from industry professionals
The cameras are capturing a winter wonderland in downtown Powassan, where Hideaway Pictures is shooting a Christmas film called 'The Christmas Farm.'
Unconscious impaired driver was slumped over the wheel on Hwy. 17, police say
A 37-year-old resident of Blind River has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint May 4 on Highway 17.
One person killed in workplace accident in Greater Sudbury
A 40-year-old City of Greater Sudbury employee has been killed while on duty at a winter salt and sand yard on Municipal Road 8 in Levack.
Pavelski scores twice for Stars in 4-2 win over Flames to lead series
Joe Pavelski's first home playoff game for the Dallas Stars was a memorable one. The 37-year-old veteran scored both the equalizing and winning goals for the Stars in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames to a take a 2-1 lead in their playoff series.
Buon viaggio! WestJet launches new direct flight from Calgary to Rome
It was nearly three years in the making, but hundreds of Calgarians are now enjoying the sights, sounds and tastes of Rome, thanks to a new direct flight from WestJet.
'Last resort': Police forces struggling to provide support for people in crisis
A 2021 study in the Journal of Community Safety and Well-Being found 75 per cent of police-involved civilian fatalities in Canada involved a person experiencing a mental-health crisis or who was under the influence of a substance.
Three people arrested, shotgun seized in south Kitchener: WRPS
Three people were taken into custody and a loaded shotgun seized in south Kitchener on Sunday.
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPS
A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
Soaring cost of living, eroding affordability top of mind for Ontario voters
Chanakya Ramdev has changed where he shops for groceries, he no longer goes to restaurants and he cooks all his meals at home.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnight
Investigators confirm they have been called in after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Mother goose nests safely outside Vancouver Convention Centre on Mother's Day
A soon-to-be mother goose will nest safely this Mother's Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company.
Blue marshlands store as much carbon as green forests, says study
Estuaries edged by tall grasses and wildflowers that are home to birds, crabs, tiny fish and other wildlife are more effective than young coastal forests at capturing and storing carbon dioxide, says a study.
After pair of 6-goal wins, Oilers look to bury Kings
It's not a do-or-die situation for the Los Angeles Kings, but Sunday's Game 4 home clash with the Edmonton Oilers is very close to being that critical.
Record-setting flight lands at EIA as part of sustainability challenge
As part of a challenge involving 17 airlines, a KLM flight powered by 39 per cent sustainable aviation fuel flew non-stop from Amsterdam to Edmonton.
Windsor to bake in summer-like temperatures this week
It may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give Windsor, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week.
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
‘Words were pouring out of me’: Sask. musician writes song about the prairie experience
Brent Vandermeulen was stuck at home during a snow storm when he was struck with inspiration.
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
Strike shuts down Ottawa construction sites and gas prices inch towards $2: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Saskatoon administration recommends pause in accepting naming submissions for city infrastructure
City of Saskatoon administration recommends a temporary pause in receiving new naming submissions for streets and other civic property.
Jane’s Walk Saskatoon offers unique opportunity to connect with the neighbourhood
A group of people in Saskatoon were just a dozen among hundreds of thousands of people participating in Jane’s Walks across the world Saturday.
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.