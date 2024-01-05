A white weekend? Snow may finally be on its way to Montreal

Anyone wishing for a white winter may finally get what they’ve been waiting for: Montreal could see snow just in time for the weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, a winter storm is making its way across the U.S. and heading north.

Montreal may begin to see the white stuff as early as Friday night, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Saturday should bring chilly temperatures and more snow.

Montrealers can expect a daytime high in the city of -8 degrees Celsius -- on the colder side, considering normal daytime highs are usually -5 degrees Celsius.

Saturday night, Montreal could see just over three cm of snow.

Sunday may also bring a fresh blanket of snow, with an additional 3.5 cm to start the day.

Temperatures should be right around seasonal, with a daytime high of -4 degrees Celsius.