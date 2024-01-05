MONTREAL
Montreal

    • A white weekend? Snow may finally be on its way to Montreal

    Anyone wishing for a white winter may finally get what they’ve been waiting for: Montreal could see snow just in time for the weekend.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, a winter storm is making its way across the U.S. and heading north.

    Montreal may begin to see the white stuff as early as Friday night, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

    Saturday should bring chilly temperatures and more snow.

    Montrealers can expect a daytime high in the city of -8 degrees Celsius -- on the colder side, considering normal daytime highs are usually -5 degrees Celsius.

    Saturday night, Montreal could see just over three cm of snow.

    Sunday may also bring a fresh blanket of snow, with an additional 3.5 cm to start the day.

    Temperatures should be right around seasonal, with a daytime high of -4 degrees Celsius.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News