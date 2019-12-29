TROIS-PISTOLES, QC -- A seniors residence was engulfed in flames overnight from Saturday to Sunday in Trois-Pistoles, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, forcing the emergency evacuation of the 70 residents.

The SQ responded to the fire around 2 a.m. on rue Pere-Nouvel.

All residents were evacuated and there were no injuries, said Béatrice Dorsainville, an SQ spokesperson.

Residents will not, however, be able to return to their accommodation. Resources are being organized to rehouse them, said Dorsainville.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, and a fire scene technician and an investigator were dispatched to the scene. The police have not ruled out arson.