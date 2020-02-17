A small plane has crashed in Les Cèdres, west of Montreal; Two men are in critical condition
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 8:53PM EST
A Surete du Quebec police crest is seen on apolice cruiser door. (The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard)
LES CÈDRES -- A small plane crashed early Monday evening in a field along Highway 30 in Les Cèdres, west of Montreal.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the crash was reported around 6:45 p.m.
The two men on board were found "seriously injured,'' and their lives are in danger, said Sergeant Hélène Nepton, a spokesperson for the SQ.
Investigators from the SQ and the judicial identity service were dispatched to the scene.
The Transportation Safety Board has been informed.