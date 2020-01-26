MONTREAL -- Police are searching for a young man who went missing in Terrebonne Saturday.

Simon Martel is 18 years old and was at a residence on Rue Chapleau in Terrebonne Friday night visiting friends when he decided to get some air and lie down in his vehicle around midnight, according to the Terrebonne/Ste-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion inter-municipal police service.

Martel is approximately 5'9" and weighs around 140 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a yellow Wu-Tang Clan hoodie, a navy blue winter coat and grey jogging pants.

According to the police, his friends went to check on him from time-to-time and around 12:50 a.m. found he was not in his vehicle. His wallet was left in the vehicle, and his cell phone appeared to be off.

Terrebonne Police searched the area immediately after the report was made, interviewed neighbours, checked surveillance cameras, and were assisted by the fire department's nautical rescue team that searched the Mille-Iles River.

The search continued Sunday, and the police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Martel.

Those with information on Martel's whereabouts can call the police at 450-471-4121 and mentioning file TRB-200125-019 or by calling 911.