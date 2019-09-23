

CTV News Montreal Staff





A Quebec coroner is investigating the death of a man who collapsed and died during the Montreal Marathon on Sunday.

The man, 24-year-old Patrick Neely, collapsed about two hours into the race, near the intersection of St. Hubert St. and Cherrier Rd, about a kilometre away from the finish line for the half-marathon, which he had been registered to run.

A medical resident told La Presse that she tried to resuscitate the man, but he had no pulse. Neely reportedly suffered from a pre-existing heart condition.

It took race organizers about 20 minutes to reach the runner with more medical assistance, said witnesses, some of whom also said life-saving equipment such as defibrillators were not readily available.

Urgences-Sante spokesperson Valerie Tremblay told CTV News Montreal that first responders arrived on the scene seven minutes after they received a call about Neely's collapse, adding that the marathon had its own medical team in place for the race.

Marathon organizers have yet to comment on Neely's death.

This is a developing story that will be updated.