Kenyans top the podiums in Montreal Marathon, Quebecers win both half-marathons
In the first day of the Rock 'N' Roll Montreal Marathon weekend, over 500 kids and their parents ran in the 1K P'Tit marathon Tel-Jeunes to raise money for the youth help line. SOURCE International Oasis Marathon de Montreal
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:06PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 22, 2019 5:40PM EDT
Kenyans took the top podium spots in the men's and women's marathons at the 2019 International Oasis Rock 'N' Roll Montreal Marathon Sunday, while Quebecers won both half-marathons.
Over 5,600 participants registered for the event that got off to a late start Sunday morning.
Marathon Podium Results:
Men
- Boniface Kongin, Kenya (2:15:18)
- Mohamed Aagab, Morocco (2:19:43)
- Isaac Maiyo, Kenya (2:23:17)
Women
- Grace Kwamboka Momanyi, Kenya (2:40:51)
- Joan Massah, Kenya (2:42:46)
- Magarsa Tafa, Ethiopia (2:46:41)
Half-marathon Podium Results:
Men
- Philippe Viau-Dupuis, Lachine, QC (1:10:19)
- Benjamin Raymond, Laval, QC (1:11:07)
- Maxime Gonneville, Quebec City, QC (1:11:54)
Women
- Arianne Raby, Repentigny, QC (1:19:15)
- Sara Crouch, Chicago, USA (1:19:51)
- Margot Duval, France (1:19:59)
5K Podium Results:
Men
- Guillaume Dupire, Montreal, QC (15:14)
- George Goad, Montreal, QC (16:14)
- Stephen Gendron, Lowell, MA (USA) (16:50)
Women
- Jen Moroz, Red Deer, Alta. (18:14)
- Lea Pelletier, St-Jacques, QC (18:42)
- Sophie Sun, Montreal, QC (20:53)
10K podium results:
Men
- Duncan Marsden, Calgary Alta. (33:08)
- Tahoma Doyon, Seattle, WA (USA) (34:01)
- Simon Bouthiller, Lavaltrie, QC (34:13)
Women
- Veronique Giroux, Montreal, QC (37:37)
- Dora Hsiao, Burnaby, BC (41:31)
- Michele Harvey-Blakenship, Edmonton, Alta. (42:36)
