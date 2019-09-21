Kenyans took the top podium spots in the men's and women's marathons at the 2019 International Oasis Rock 'N' Roll Montreal Marathon Sunday, while Quebecers won both half-marathons.

Over 5,600 participants registered for the event that got off to a late start Sunday morning.

Marathon Podium Results:

Men

Boniface Kongin, Kenya (2:15:18) Mohamed Aagab, Morocco (2:19:43) Isaac Maiyo, Kenya (2:23:17)

Women

Grace Kwamboka Momanyi, Kenya (2:40:51) Joan Massah, Kenya (2:42:46) Magarsa Tafa, Ethiopia (2:46:41)

Half-marathon Podium Results:

Men

Philippe Viau-Dupuis, Lachine, QC (1:10:19) Benjamin Raymond, Laval, QC (1:11:07) Maxime Gonneville, Quebec City, QC (1:11:54)

Women

Arianne Raby, Repentigny, QC (1:19:15) Sara Crouch, Chicago, USA (1:19:51) Margot Duval, France (1:19:59)

5K Podium Results:

Men

Guillaume Dupire, Montreal, QC (15:14) George Goad, Montreal, QC (16:14) Stephen Gendron, Lowell, MA (USA) (16:50)

Women

Jen Moroz, Red Deer, Alta. (18:14) Lea Pelletier, St-Jacques, QC (18:42) Sophie Sun, Montreal, QC (20:53)

10K podium results:

Men

Duncan Marsden, Calgary Alta. (33:08) Tahoma Doyon, Seattle, WA (USA) (34:01) Simon Bouthiller, Lavaltrie, QC (34:13)

Women