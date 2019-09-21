Kenyans took the top podium spots in the men's and women's marathons at the 2019 International Oasis Rock 'N' Roll Montreal Marathon Sunday, while Quebecers won both half-marathons.

Over 5,600 participants registered for the event that got off to a late start Sunday morning.

Marathon Podium Results:

MenBoniface Kongin of Kenya wins Montreal Marathon

  1. Boniface Kongin, Kenya (2:15:18)
  2. Mohamed Aagab, Morocco (2:19:43)
  3. Isaac Maiyo, Kenya (2:23:17)

Women

Grace Kwamboka Momanyi wins Montreal Marathon

  1. Grace Kwamboka Momanyi, Kenya (2:40:51)
  2. Joan Massah, Kenya (2:42:46)
  3. Magarsa Tafa, Ethiopia (2:46:41)

Half-marathon Podium Results:

Men

  1. Philippe Viau-Dupuis, Lachine, QC (1:10:19)
  2. Benjamin Raymond, Laval, QC (1:11:07)
  3. Maxime Gonneville, Quebec City, QC (1:11:54)

Women

  1. Arianne Raby, Repentigny, QC (1:19:15)
  2. Sara Crouch, Chicago, USA (1:19:51)
  3. Margot Duval, France (1:19:59)

5K Podium Results:

MenGuillaume Dupire wins the 5K

  1. Guillaume Dupire, Montreal, QC (15:14)
  2. George Goad, Montreal, QC (16:14)
  3. Stephen Gendron, Lowell, MA (USA) (16:50)

WomenJen Moroz wins the 5K

  1. Jen Moroz, Red Deer, Alta. (18:14)
  2. Lea Pelletier, St-Jacques, QC (18:42)
  3. Sophie Sun, Montreal, QC (20:53)

10K podium results:

MenDuncan Marsden wins the 10K

  1. Duncan Marsden, Calgary Alta. (33:08)
  2. Tahoma Doyon, Seattle, WA (USA) (34:01)
  3. Simon Bouthiller, Lavaltrie, QC (34:13)

WomenVeronique Giroux wins the 10K

  1. Veronique Giroux, Montreal, QC (37:37)
  2. Dora Hsiao, Burnaby, BC (41:31)
  3. Michele Harvey-Blakenship, Edmonton, Alta. (42:36)