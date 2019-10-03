A road crew worker was injured after a driver ran over his foot on Highway 10 near Highway 35.

Highway 10 was closed for roadwork and, just after midnight, two vehicles entered the closed roadway.

According to the SQ, one vehicle hit an asphalt roller and backed over a worker's foot then fled the scene.

The worker was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, and police are searching for the driver responsible for the hit-and-run.