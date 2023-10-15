A petition for reform of the Quebec voting system has amassed more than 10,000 signatures
A petition calling for a reform of the voting system in Quebec, posted on the national assembly's website, has received more than 10,000 signatures since Oct. 3.
The petition, launched by the Mouvement démocratie nouvelle and sponsored by PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé, had collected more than 12,000 signatures by Sunday morning. It is the petition with the most signatures among those currently open on the National Assembly website -- its closest competitor has received around 2,000.
The document calls for the first-past-the-post voting system currently in force to be replaced by a mixed-member proportional voting system, which "would allow for a fairer representation of the diversity of opinions, values and convictions expressed by the Quebec population," according to the petition's instigators.
"This is just the beginning, let's keep up the fight, and we hope that this beginning will give us momentum," said Jean-Pierre Charbonneau, President of the Mouvement démocratie nouvelle and former President of the national assembly, in an interview.
"What I want people to know is that they can join this movement," he added, pointing out that it is possible to sign the petition until Dec. 4.
Charbonneau said that the purpose of the petition was to ask the Legault government to keep its 2018 promise to reform the voting system, but also to show that Quebecers are interested in the quality of democracy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 15, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're coping,' Canada's ambassador to Israel says, amid ongoing airlifts
Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.
Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.
'I can’t believe this is reality': Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
Netanyahu convenes emergency Israeli cabinet, vows to 'demolish Hamas'
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Israel's expanded emergency cabinet for the first time on Sunday, saying the national unity on display sent a message at home and abroad as the country gears up to 'demolish Hamas' in Gaza.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally at NDP convention as Singh survives leadership vote
A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday, while Jagmeet Singh survived his leadership review.
Pete Davidson in poignant 'SNL' opening: 'My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week'
'Saturday Night Live' host Pete Davidson addressed 'the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza' in deeply personal remarks during the opening minutes of the long-running sketch show’s new episode.
Michael Caine announces retirement, confirming ‘The Great Escaper’ will be his last film
Michael Caine, the British film star whose career has spanned eight decades and featured movies from 'The Italian Job' to 'The Dark Knight,' has confirmed his retirement from acting.
Laval's Leylah Fernandez wins third career tennis title in Hong Kong
Leylah Annie Fernandez won a third career title in singles early Sunday morning in Hong Kong, beating Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
Toronto
-
Two people killed in four-vehicle crash on QEW in Mississauga
Two people are dead following a four-vehicle crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga early this morning.
-
Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy
The number of children with autism receiving publicly funded, needs-based core therapy in Ontario appears to have only now returned to the level it was at five years ago, before changes by the Progressive Conservative government upended the system, new figures suggest.
-
'I can’t believe this is reality': Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
Atlantic
-
Canada-Brazil international women's soccer friendly sells out quickly in Halifax
Canada's women's soccer friendly against Brazil in Halifax is a sellout, just 20 minutes after tickets went on sale to the general public.
-
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
-
Cape Breton University sees major boom in enrolment due to international students
New figures are indicating that one of Atlantic Canada's smaller universities is seeing a boom in enrolment due to international students coming to Cape Breton.
London
-
'Welcoming so much talent': Hundreds attend 4th annual London Newcomer Day
Jey Jain, an up-and-coming musician from India, was entertaining the crowd Saturday at ‘Newcomer Day’ in London, Ont.
-
‘It’s not right’: Family of fallen London firefighter battling city
The family of a London firefighter, who died in the line of duty, is demanding just compensation from the City of London.
-
Elevator service restored at London apartment building
The owner of an 11-storey apartment building, which was without elevator service for more than a week leaving some residents stuck in their units, says some impacted residents may receive compensation.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
-
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Pets killed in Inglewood house fire, resident able to escape
The resident of a home that caught fire in Inglewood Saturday night was able to make it out safely, but two cats did not.
-
Canucks badly outshot, but DeSmith and crew 'find a way' to beat Oilers 4-3
Casey DeSmith made a strong first impression in his Vancouver Canucks debut on Saturday.
-
‘It’s very devastating’: Calgary woman calls for ceasefire out of fear for her family and other civilians in Gaza
A Palestinian woman who now lives in Calgary is calling on Canada and other western nations to order a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener and Guelph to consider allowing fourplexes on residential lots to address housing crisis
The mayors of Kitchener and Guelph are set to propose the same motion to their councils next week which would allow fourplexes to be built on residential lots.
-
K-W Oktoberfest Stuff-a-Bus campaign returns after four-year hiatus
A K-W Oktoberfest fundraising tradition is back and ready to help put food on the table for the holiday season.
-
Farm tractor damages Main Street building in Seaforth, Ont. following crash
A farm tractor crashed into a Seaforth store front Friday evening causing “extensive damage” to the Main Street building, police say.
Vancouver
-
Public urged to stay away from burned Port Coquitlam elementary school, Mounties say
Mounties in Port Coquitlam are urging the public to stay away from the scene of the suspicious fire that destroyed Hazel Trembath Elementary School Saturday.
-
'It was your worst nightmare': Vancouver woman returns home from terrifying trip to Israel
Shauna Osten traveled to Israel earlier this month to visit family and explore the country. Midway through her trip, rocket blasts and alarms forced her and friends into a Tel Aviv bomb shelter.
-
'My goal is to walk': Paralyzed varsity quarterback on his accident, and his recovery
Gavin Kamoschinski should be halfway through his final year of high school varsity football, as the starting quarterback for Vancouver’s Notre Dame Jugglers. Instead, the 17-year-old is recovering at GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre.
Edmonton
-
Canucks badly outshot, but DeSmith and crew 'find a way' to beat Oilers 4-3
Casey DeSmith made a strong first impression in his Vancouver Canucks debut on Saturday.
-
'It's a beautiful sight': Edmontonians gather to watch solar eclipse Saturday
Hundreds of sky watchers headed to Coronation Park Saturday morning.
-
Pets killed in Inglewood house fire, resident able to escape
The resident of a home that caught fire in Inglewood Saturday night was able to make it out safely, but two cats did not.
Windsor
-
SIU to investigate serious collision in Windsor
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has launched an investigation into a serious crash on Riverside Drive overnight Sunday
-
Christmas comes early for Windsor family
Becky Swift feels like a lucky winner.
-
‘Food banks need help’: UHC says as Thanksgiving donations fail to meet community need
While Thanksgiving brought an increase of donations to the Unemployment Help Centre’s food bank, officials say it was not enough to serve the needs of Windsor-Essex in these current economic times — but they’re hoping a new event will show people just how those needs have grown “exponentially” in the past few years.
Regina
-
Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform final show of the year in Moose Jaw
About 1,000 people attended the Canadian Forces Snowbirds season finale performance on Friday night at the Moose Jaw Municipal Airport.
-
Richmound mayor speaks ahead of rally to force self-proclaimed 'queen of Canada' and supporters out
At a press conference on Saturday, Village of Richmound Mayor Brad Miller, along with other leaders from southwest Saskatchewan spoke about the safety concerns regarding the self-proclaimed “queen of Canada” and her followers.
-
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation holds first rally in Moose Jaw
Teachers, parents, students and other citizens held a rally in Moose Jaw in front of the Chow McLeod Law Firm on Saturday to call for proper school funding.
Ottawa
-
Two Outaouais residents with measles after returning from abroad treated at Ottawa hospital
Ottawa Public Health says it is contacting Ottawa residents who were exposed to the measles after two cases were confirmed in residents of the Outaouais who returned to Canada from abroad.
-
Tensions in Ottawa mount as war rages in Israel
A cell phone video showed a vehicle with the Israeli flag being stopped by a rally at Carleton University. The student says the flag was ripped off his vehicle.
-
Ottawa woman's family in Gaza killed in Israel-Hamas war
An Ottawa woman says several members of her family were killed in Gaza during a strike by Israeli forces this week.
Saskatoon
-
Richmound mayor speaks ahead of rally to force self-proclaimed 'queen of Canada' and supporters out
At a press conference on Saturday, Village of Richmound Mayor Brad Miller, along with other leaders from southwest Saskatchewan spoke about the safety concerns regarding the self-proclaimed “queen of Canada” and her followers.
-
Preserving the past: Historic University of Saskatchewan landmark needs restoration
The University of Saskatchewan is looking at the future of an historic building on campus.
-
Stampeders keep CFL playoffs in their sights with 26-19 win over Roughriders
The path to the CFL playoffs remains precarious for the Calgary Stampeders, but the club stayed on it Friday with a 26-19 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.