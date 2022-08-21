A party turned tragic at Lake Kenogami in Saguenay, Que.

The search resumed Sunday morning for a person missing since the day before in the waters of Lake Kenogami in Saguenay, Que.

According to preliminary information, some people were partying on a wakeboard when one of them plunged into the water and never came up to the surface.

Saguenay Police Department officers received an emergency call "for a drowning" at Lake Kenogami around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

Marc Simard, spokesperson for the Saguenay Police, said that police and firefighters conducted a search with boats until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Divers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were called in to assist and were expected to be on the scene Sunday.