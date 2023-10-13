A partial eclipse will (hopefully) be visible in Montreal Saturday afternoon
Montrealers are in for a real treat on Saturday, weather permitting: a partial solar eclipse.
The phenomenon will begin at 12:11 p.m., reaching its peak about an hour later. Unfortunately, the forecast threatens gloomy skies -- but with a little good fortune, we'll get a peek of the marvel through the clouds.
The last eclipse visible in Montreal occurred in 2017. Like this one, it was a partial solar eclipse, meaning some of the sun was still visible when the moon passed in front of it.
"Across much of Canada we'll see a partial eclipse. Basically, we're not in the pathway where the entire disc of the moon goes totally in front of the sun. It goes partially, so it looks like a bite will be taken out of the sun," space columnist Andrew Fazekas told CTV News.
Partial or not, looking at an eclipse directly can damage the eyes. That's where eclipse glasses, or "solar viewers," come in, capable of filtering out harmful radiation.
"Even when the eclipse is 99 per cent still there, it's still enough to damage your eyes," said Loïc Quesnel, animator with the Montreal Planetarium.
Should Mother Nature be uncooperative, Montrealers can watch the eclipse live on NASA's YouTube channel. It's not a bad deal, since the eclipse will be even more dramatic in the southern U.S., where NASA is streaming from.
TOTAL ECLIPSE COMING SOON
Astronomers have observed and documented eclipses for centuries, and even millennia in some cultures. To this day, astronomers professional and amateur travel the world to get the best view.
As luck would have it, Quebec will get a complete and total eclipse on April 8, when the entire sky will go dark.
"If you're in the right place at the right time, you get to really see a beautiful event unfold in the sky. And of course, with the solar eclipse, it's the most magical of all sky events," said Fazekas.
One way to track the next solar eclipse is through the One Eclipse app, developed by Astronomers Without Borders.
The proceeds go towards funding STEM education resources, said Fazekas, who works with the organization, as well as redistributing eclipse glasses to kids around the world.
"We also do eclipse glasses recycling," he said. "We've collected millions of glasses in North America over the last years and we send them to places like Ethiopia, Columbia, Brazil, Nigeria, Malaysia. And children are using these safe glasses to look at it, because otherwise they don't have a change to see the eclipse."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Happy to be home': Canadians fleeing Israel-Hamas war arrive in Toronto
Some of the first Canadians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war arrived in Toronto Friday night.
The Louvre Museum in Paris is being evacuated after a threat while France is under high alert
The Louvre Museum in Paris is evacuating all visitors and staff and closing early Saturday because it received a written threat. It said the move was linked to the government's decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia?: Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
A proposed gag order aimed at reining in Donald Trump's incendiary rhetoric puts the judge overseeing his federal election interference case in a tricky position: She must balance the need to protect the integrity of the legal proceedings against the First Amendment rights of a presidential candidate to defend himself in public.
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
'This can't continue — we're all going to die': Torontonian speaks out from Gaza
A Mississauga, Ont. woman is praying her relatives in the Gaza Strip — including several Canadian citizens and a three-year-old nephew — will be able to escape the destruction of the impending invasion, as her brother tells CTV News Toronto from the war zone he’s desperate to protect his family.
'It's extremely dire': Aid group struggle to help in Gaza amid blockade, lack of humanitarian corridor
As more than a million Gazans face evacuation orders, humanitarian organizations in Canada and abroad say they're facing challenges in delivering aid due to the Isareli blockade and the lack of a humanitarian corridor.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Toronto
-
'Happy to be home': Canadians fleeing Israel-Hamas war arrive in Toronto
Some of the first Canadians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war arrived in Toronto Friday night.
-
Man arrested in connection with 2 hate-motivated offences at a mosque in Toronto's east end
Toronto police arrested a man in connection with two hate-motivated offences at a mosque in the city’s east end.
-
'This can't continue — we're all going to die': Torontonian speaks out from Gaza
A Mississauga, Ont. woman is praying her relatives in the Gaza Strip — including several Canadian citizens and a three-year-old nephew — will be able to escape the destruction of the impending invasion, as her brother tells CTV News Toronto from the war zone he’s desperate to protect his family.
Atlantic
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
-
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
-
Halifax police heighten security amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war
Security was heightened at some synagogues, mosques and schools in the Maritimes amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war, although local authorities said there has been no specific threat.
London
-
London, Ont. girl with disabilities unable to leave high rise apartment
Nine-year-old Jalexa Elijah has spent a fair amount of time staring out the patio door of her 10th floor apartment. For eight days, it has been her only window to the outside world, as Jalexa utilizes a wheelchair for mobility.
-
A wet start to the weekend
Light rain moved into the region Friday ahead of a low-pressure system that is strengthening over the American central plains.
-
'I was barely holding on': Accused testifies about mental state in ongoing murder trial
Charged in the deaths of a London Muslim family, accused Nathaniel Veltman's testimony continued on Friday. 'I had reached a point where I was so deranged, but I convinced myself I was fine,' Veltman told the jury about his mental state in the spring of 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit in northern Ont. even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
Calgary
-
Business groups, Alberta government applaud Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Business groups, energy companies and politicians celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional.
-
Alpaca farm burns southwest of Calgary, killing nine animals
The owner of an alpaca farm south of Calgary is devastated after a deadly fire that killed eight of her animals and her beloved dog.
-
Petition asks for recall of Medicine Hat, Alta. mayor
A petition has been started in an effort to recall the mayor of a southern Alberta city.
Kitchener
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a man is injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North near Duke Street in Kitchener.
-
Intensifying conflict in Israel-Gaza prompts local safety concerns
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.
Vancouver
-
Clearbrook homeless camp shutting down, province issues evictions
People living in a highly visible homeless camp on provincially owned land next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford are being evicted.
-
Vancouver landlord must pay former tenants $21K for wrongful eviction, court says in upholding RTB ruling
A Vancouver landlord has lost her appeal of a ruling that ordered her to pay former tenants $21,600 as compensation for their wrongful eviction.
-
With vessels in for repairs and reservations full, BC Ferries passengers face long delays
BC Ferries passengers travelling between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay could face significant delays this weekend, as three vessels are out of service.
Edmonton
-
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
-
Here's what's left of West Edmonton Mall's Mindbender
The dismantling of West Edmonton Mall's iconic rollercoaster the Mindbender is almost complete.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's UCP to debate motion on gender pronouns in schools
Members of Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party are to debate a resolution surrounding gender pronouns in schools and parental consent.
Windsor
-
'Very close call': Crash near Windsor school has parents calling for change
Some parents are calling for change after a collision near a Windsor school.
-
'It shouldn’t be happening to an 89-year-old man': Harrow homeowner says insurance and restoration company is taking advantage
Antonio Vieira, 89, slowly walks around his basement where 18 inches of his walls remain bare after a storm flooded his Harrow home in August.
-
'If they want to see this content, they will': How Windsor-Essex schools, parents are handling brutal images of Israel-Hamas war
Whether it’s through watching the news or spending time online, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to avoid seeing images of the Israel-Hamas war — and if you’re seeing it, there’s a good chance your kids are too.
Regina
-
Pine Lodge Treatment Centre celebrates one-year anniversary in new building
Pine Lodge Treatment Centre celebrated one year since they moved into their new building this week.
-
Regina tattoo artists draw on Friday the 13th for good fortune
Friday the 13th is typically linked to misfortune, but in the tattoo industry it can be a day of good luck.
-
Eight children injured in two-vehicle collision near Sintaluta, Sask.: RCMP
Eight children and a driver were injured when the multi-passenger van they were travelling in collided with a truck on Highway 1 near Sintaluta, Sask. on Thursday afternoon, RCMP said.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what you need to know about the Ottawa Senators home opener
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at everything you need to know about the Senators games this weekend at Canadian Tire Centre.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING 16 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 16 attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this Halloween season.
-
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
Ottawa police heightened its presence around Jewish institutions across the capital on Friday in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Saskatoon
-
Richmound, Sask. residents planning rally to force 'QAnon queen' and supporters out of community
A representative for the Village of Richmound says residents of the small community in southwestern Saskatchewan and towns nearby are planning a rally in hopes of forcing a ‘QAnon queen’ and her supporters to move out.
-
Preserving the past: Historic University of Saskatchewan landmark needs restoration
The University of Saskatchewan is looking at the future of an historic building on campus.
-
Man arrested after bear spraying two police officers, two store employees
A Saskatoon man was arrested Thursday evening after bear spraying four people, including two police officers.