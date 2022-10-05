A mural paying tribute to Quebec artist Jean Paul Riopelle is inaugurated in Plateau-Mont-Royal

A massive mural dedicated to Montreal artist Jean Paul Riopelle was unveiled in Montreal on Oct. 4, 2022. SOURCE: Ville de Montreal A massive mural dedicated to Montreal artist Jean Paul Riopelle was unveiled in Montreal on Oct. 4, 2022. SOURCE: Ville de Montreal

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon