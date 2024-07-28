MONTREAL
Montreal

    • A motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Montmagny, Chaudière-Appalaches

    The Sûreté du Québec reported that a motorcyclist was seriously injured on a closed circuit at the Montmagny autodrome in Chaudière-Appalaches on 27 July 2024. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson) The Sûreté du Québec reported that a motorcyclist was seriously injured on a closed circuit at the Montmagny autodrome in Chaudière-Appalaches on 27 July 2024. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    Share

    A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he went off the road on the closed circuit of the Montmagny autodrome in the Chaudière-Appalaches region on Sunday.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said emergency services were called to the accident at around 11:45 am.

    "For a reason still unknown, the driver, in his thirties, lost control of his vehicle and went off the road," explained SQ Spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy.

    The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

    Marquis-Guy said police interviews with witnesses "suggest that there is no criminal element" to the incident.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 28, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?

    With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News