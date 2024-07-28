A motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Montmagny, Chaudière-Appalaches

A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he went off the road on the closed circuit of the Montmagny autodrome in the Chaudière-Appalaches region on Sunday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said emergency services were called to the accident at around 11:45 am.

"For a reason still unknown, the driver, in his thirties, lost control of his vehicle and went off the road," explained SQ Spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Marquis-Guy said police interviews with witnesses "suggest that there is no criminal element" to the incident.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 28, 2024.