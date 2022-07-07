A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing in Sainte-Sabine, Que.

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash, which occurred in Sainte-Sabine, in the Brome-Missisquoi MRC, late Thursday afternoon.

The man crashed near a curve on 11th Road, about an hour southeast of Montreal, said Nicolas Scholtus, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

He was transported to the hospital, where his life is in danger.

A collision patroller was dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident. The 11th Road was closed between Lake Road and Lebeau Road.