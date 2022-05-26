A minke whale has been found dead in the St. Lawrence river

A minke whale carcass was spotted in the St. Lawrence river about 45 kilometres northeast of Montreal Thursday afternoon.

Teams have been dispatched to the scene with two tasks: secure the carcass, and determine whether it belonged to one of the two whales spotted in Montreal earlier in May.

As for the latter question, "it's more than likely that it is," according to Robert Michaud, president of the Groupe de recherche et d'éducation sur les mammifères marins (GREMM), which has been monitoring the whales for weeks.

The first minke whale (pronounced "mink-ee") was initially spotted on May 8 and was later joined by a second whale on May 11, both straying about 450 kilometres upstream of their usual range.

Both were said to be under two years old.

Michaud says his team received an image of the dead whale at around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. The image was captured in the waters near Contrecoeur, Que.

Michaud hasn't yet seen the whale up close but said that once teams find it, the next steps will be confirming its identity.

-- More details to come