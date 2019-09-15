A man stabbed multiple times and is recovering in the hospital
Montreal Police have a suspect in custody after another man was allegedly stabbed multiple times Saturday night.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 15, 2019 11:49AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 15, 2019 12:02PM EDT
A 23-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times Saturday night in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood in Montreal is recovering in hospital.
A fight broke out between the victim and his attacker Saturday night around 9:15 p.m. leading to the suspect allegedly stabbing the man at the Bloomfield Ave. and rue de Liege intersection.
The victim is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.
The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested by police and transported to an SPVM detention centre where he was held until he appears in court Monday morning.
