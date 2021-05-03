MONTREAL -- A young man is in the hospital after being shot in Laval Sunday night.

Laval police (SPVL) responded around 6:30 p.m Sunday night after a call about a shooting on 75th Ave. in the Chomedey district.

Laval police investigating a shooting on 75th Avenue near Cartier in Chomedy that sent a man in his 2Os to hospital. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/IPemJRZOfi — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) May 3, 2021

Police said the victim is a man in his 20s who is known to their services and he was not cooperating with investigators.

He was taken to hospital where he is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

There have not been any arrests.