A man in his 20s was shot in Laval on Sunday night
Published Monday, May 3, 2021 6:55AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A young man is in the hospital after being shot in Laval Sunday night.
Laval police (SPVL) responded around 6:30 p.m Sunday night after a call about a shooting on 75th Ave. in the Chomedey district.
Police said the victim is a man in his 20s who is known to their services and he was not cooperating with investigators.
He was taken to hospital where he is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.
There have not been any arrests.
