MONTREAL -- A man received a fatal electric shock on Saturday night after hitting a Hydro-Quebec pole with his pickup truck in Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides, just over an hour north of Montreal.

Emergency services were called to go to Chemin du 1er-Rang, shortly after 9 p.m.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision. Speed and bad weather conditions were part of what led to the collision, said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was electrocuted while exiting the truck. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

The passenger, a 33-year-old man, left the scene with the help of a Good Samaritan.

His injuries are not life threatening.

The police planned to interrogate him on Sunday.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020.