A man who had been shot in the shoulder managed to drive himself to a Laval police station Monday night.

Laval police are investigating the shooting, which they say took place around 6:30 p.m. on Laval Blvd near du Souvenir Blvd.

After driving himself to a nearby police station, the man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say the man, who is known to investigators, is not cooperating with the investigation.

A woman who was a passenger in the car at the time of the shooting was unhurt, police said.