Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 10:30AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 11:02AM EDT
A man who had been shot in the shoulder managed to drive himself to a Laval police station Monday night.
Laval police are investigating the shooting, which they say took place around 6:30 p.m. on Laval Blvd near du Souvenir Blvd.
After driving himself to a nearby police station, the man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police say the man, who is known to investigators, is not cooperating with the investigation.
A woman who was a passenger in the car at the time of the shooting was unhurt, police said.
