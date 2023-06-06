A man, 25, was electrocuted and died while working in Laval
A 25-year-old man has died after being electrocuted while working at a private residence in Laval on Tuesday morning.
Laval police (SPL) said that a call came in around 6:50 a.m. reporting that a man was injured while working on a sprinkler system in a yard behind a residence on des Prairies Boulevard near Dussault Avenue in the Laval-des-Rapides sector.
"The theory is that he was electrocuted, and he fell close to the water," said SPL spokesperson Erika Landry.
The man was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
Since the injury is work-related, Landry said the workers' health and safety board - CNESST - will be involved.
The SPL will assist CNESST investigators.
